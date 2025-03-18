Patriots Signing C Garrett Bradbury To Two-Year Deal

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Patriots are signing former Vikings C Garrett Bradbury to a two-year deal.

Schefter adds the deal is worth up to $12 million and has $3.8 million guaranteed.

Bradbury was designated as a post-June 1st release after the Vikings added multiple interior linemen in free agency.

Bradbury, 29, was the No. 18 overall pick by the Vikings out of N.C. State in 2019. He just played out the final year of a four-year, $12,882,870 rookie contract that included a $7,389,360 signing bonus.

Bradbury was set to be an unrestricted free agent after the Vikings declined his fifth-year option when he re-signed with Minnesota on a three-year, $15.8 million contract.

In 2024, Bradbury appeared in all 17 games and made 17 starts at center for the Vikings.