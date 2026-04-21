AFC Notes: Josh Allen, David Bailey, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen said his surgically-repaired foot feels great and he has no limitations.

“It feels really good right now, and I don’t feel like I have any limitations,” Allen said, via PFT.

Bills GM Brandon Beane believes that OLB Javon Solomon is a much better fit for the new defensive scheme as a stand-up rusher off of the edge: “I think an easy one is Javon Solomon. In our old defense we would call him a designated pass rusher….I think he fits more of a 3-4, stand-up OLB than a hand-in-the dirt DE.” (Sal Capaccio)

Jets

Jets GM Darren Mougey was asked about the team canceling a top 30 visit for first-round pass rusher David Bailey, while also admitting that some top 30 visits are simply smokescreens designed to fool outsiders.

“With Top 30s, every team uses them differently,” Mougey said, via Zack Rosenblatt. “Some don’t even use them. When we do them, every single player and case is different… regarding David, we had good touchpoints with him at the combine and his Pro Day…I wouldn’t look too much into a cancellation.”

Patriots

The Patriots called off their visit with Florida DE George Gumbs Jr. (Mike Reiss)

(Mike Reiss) Illinois DE Gabe Jacas had a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Doug Kyed)