Patriots Signing C James Ferentz

Aaron Wilson reports that the Patriots have signed C James Ferentz to a new deal for 2022.

Ferentz, 32, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in 2014. He later signed on with the Texans.

Ferentz spent a few years with the Broncos before joining the Patriots in 2017. Since then, he’s been on and off of their roster.

In 2021, Ferentz played in three games for the Patriots, including two starts.