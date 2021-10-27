Patriots Signing LB Calvin Munson Off Dolphins Practice Squad

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots are signing LB Calvin Munson off the Dolphins’ practice squad.

Reiss says Munson will take the spot of LB Harvey Langi, who was just placed on injured reserve, and will primarily play special teams.

Munson, 26, originally signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in 2017. He managed to make the Giants’ 53-man roster but was waived coming out of the preseason a year later.

From there, the Giants signed Munson to their practice squad soon after and he had a brief stint with the Patriots before joining the Dolphins in 2019. Miami re-signed Munson as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021 but waived him coming out of the preseason. He re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2020, Munson appeared in all 16 games for the Dolphins and recorded eight tackles and no sacks.