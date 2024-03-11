Patriots Signing LB Sione Takitaki

The Patriots are signing LB Sione Takitaki, according to Tom Pelissero.

Takitaki, 28, was the No. 80 overall pick in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Browns out of BYU. He finished the final year a four-year, $3,480,872 rookie contract including a $960,872 signing bonus before re-signing with Cleveland.

In 2023, Takitaki appeared in 15 games for the Browns and recorded 65 tackles, two sacks and one pass defended.