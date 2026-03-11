Patriots Signing TE Julian Hill & DB Mike Brown

The New England Patriots are signing TE Julian Hill & DB Mike Brown to contracts on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport.

Brown, 26, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings but was released coming out of the preseason.

From there, Brown joined the Packers and would go on to have stints with the Vikings and Browns. The Titans signed him off the Browns’ practice squad, and he has been on the team’s active roster the last few seasons.

He re-signed with the Titans on a one-year deal last off-season.

In 2024, Brown appeared in 17 games for the Titans and made four starts in which he recorded 49 tackles and a pass defense.