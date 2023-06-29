Patriots Still Pursuing DeAndre Hopkins Following DeVante Parker Extension

According to a plethora of reports, the Patriots’ three-year extension for WR DeVante Parker is not expected to impact their pursuit of former Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins.

Both national and local reporters, including Ian Rapoport, Mike Reiss, Mike Giardi, Doug Kyed, Chad Graff and Ben Volin, have reported this since New England signed Parker to a deal worth up to $33 million on Wednesday.

Considering there had been some speculation about Parker as a cut or trade candidate this offseason, an extension that size seemed to come out of nowhere. However, the exact details of the deal might reveal a much smaller commitment.

Any extension would almost certainly lower Parker’s cap hit in 2023 as well, not impacting the Patriots’ potential budget for Hopkins.

Hopkins and Parker are similar styles of players at this point in their careers as players who both play the “X” receiver position and win with strength and contested catch ability more than speed and separation. Evidently, the Patriots aren’t concerned about the potential redundancy of having both.

Hopkins took official visits with both the Titans and the Patriots but left each visit without signing a contract despite a reported push from the Patriots to close a deal.

It’s clear the veteran still hasn’t gotten an offer that’s blown him away enough to sign, however, and he’s prepared to be patient for a little while longer to try and get it.

Hopkins, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

Hopkins was owed base salaries of $19,450,000 and $14,915,000 over the final two years of the agreement when the Cardinals opted to release him.

In 2022, Hopkins appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and caught 64 passes for 717 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

