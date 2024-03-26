Patriots To Have ‘Lengthy’ Meeting With LSU QB Jayden Daniels

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots will have a “lengthy” meeting with LSU QB Jayden Daniels.

His agent tells Mark Daniels the meeting will be after Daniels’ pro day on Wednesday.

New England will also attend North Carolina QB Drake Maye’s pro day on Thursday.

Daniels, 23, began his college career at Arizona State back in 2019. He spent three years at ASU before transferring to LSU for the 2022 season. He started two seasons and won the Heisman in 2023.

In total, Daniels threw for 12,750 yards while completing 66.3 percent of his passes to go along with 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also rushed for 3,307 yards and 34 touchdowns.