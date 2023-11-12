Patriots Unlikely To Move On From Bill Belichick Midseason?

Ian Rapoport reports that, in his understanding, the Patriots are unlikely to move on from HC Bill Belichick during the season.

There has been a lot of speculation about Belichick’s status this year given the team’s 2-7 record entering today’s game against the Colts. With the bye next week, it’s a natural spot for changes to be made, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft has acknowledged getting a win this week is important.

However, Rapoport says Belichick has earned some leeway with his illustrious career so far, which is why his situation would be different in this case than a lot of other coaches.

He adds even if the Patriots are thinking about making a change, Belichick is under contract in 2024, and Kraft would likely want to explore trading him to another interested team rather than firing him outright.

Dianna Russini adds in a separate report she gets the sense from the sources she’s talked to about the situation that a mutual parting of ways after the season is how things will ultimately play out between the Patriots and Belichick.

Belichick’s job security has come under fire this year with the team’s struggles on the field and their lack of playoff success. Their last playoff win was the Super Bowl victory over the Rams following the 2018 season.

Belichick, 71, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick has been in New England ever since, winning six Super Bowls in 24 years.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 300-158 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.

We’ll have more on the Patriots and Belichick as the news is available.