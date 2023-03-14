Patriots Use Low-Level RFA Tender On DB Myles Bryant

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that the Patriots have tendered restricted free-agent DB Myles Bryant at the right-of-first-refusal level.

The low-level restricted tender will cost the Patriots $2.6 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Bryant, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.

Bryant has been on and off of the Patriots’ roster ever since.

In 2022, Bryant appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 69 tackles, one interception and six pass defenses.