According to Tom Pelissero, the New England Patriots cut QB Trace McSorley on Monday.

He had been competing for a roster spot as the No. 3 quarterback.

McSorley, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $2,680,684 including a $160,684 signing bonus when the Ravens waived him coming out of the preseason.

McSorley re-signed to Baltimore’s practice squad but was eventually signed by the Cardinals as their third quarterback. Arizona cut him coming out of the preseason last year and later added him to their practice squad.

The Patriots signed McSorley to a contract for the 2023 season.

In 2022, McSorley appeared in six games for the Cardinals and completed 54.2 percent of his passes for 412 yards, no touchdowns and five interceptions to go along with 61 yards rushing and two lost fumbles.