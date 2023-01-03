Patriots Worked Out Five Players

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots brought in five CFL players for tryouts on Monday.

The full list includes:

QB Tre Ford DB Tyrell Ford WR Kurleigh Gittens DB Rodney Randle WR Kian Schaffer-Baker

This is the time of year teams start taking a look at players for futures contracts.

Tre Ford, 24, went undrafted out of Waterloo University in 2022 and was subsequently drafted into the CFL by the Edmonton Elks.

He most recently worked out for the Raiders back in December of 2022.

His twin brother is Tyrell Ford, who plays defensive back for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and also had a workout with the Patriots.