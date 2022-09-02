Patriots Worked Out Four Kickers

According to Aaron Wilson, the Patriots worked out four players on Friday including K Jose Borregales, K Cameron Dicker, K Dominik Eberle, and K Brian Johnson.

Eberle, 25, went undrafted out of Utah State back in 2020 before signing on with the Raiders. Unfortunately, Eberle was unable to make the 53-man roster heading into the season.

Las Vegas signed him, once again, back in August but cut him loose after a couple of weeks. He had a stint with the Panthers during training camp but was cut before the start of the season.

Eberle eventually signed on to the Texans’ practice squad late in the season. The Packers signed him in April but cut him loose a couple of months later.

During his college career at Utah State, Eberle made 64 of his 81 field-goal attempts and converted all of his 167 extra-point attempts.