Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Currently Expected To Test Free Agency

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says the Patriots and WR Jakobi Meyers have had some discussions about a long-term deal but have not made much progress.

Graziano adds it seems like Meyers will get the chance to test free agency.

Meyers is the top free-agent receiver available and is in position to cash in handsomely. With the way the wide receiver market exploded last offseason, he could make north of $16 million a year on a long-term deal with a new team later this month.

Meyers, 26, went undrafted in 2019 out of North Carolina State but eventually signed with the Patriots and made the 53-man roster as a rookie, plus each of the two years since.

The Patriots tendered Meyers as a restricted free agent in 2022 at the second-round level for $4 million. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Meyers appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 67 receptions on 96 targets for 804 yards (12.0 YPC) and six touchdowns.

