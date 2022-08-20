Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton Suffered Collarbone Injury

Ian Rapoport reports that Patriots second-round WR Tyquan Thornton suffered a serious collarbone injury that will cause him to miss significant time, despite not being season-ending.

He was expected to be featured in the Patriots’ offense this season, but things will have to be put on hold for now.

Thornton, 21, was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021. He initially committed to the University of Florida before switching his decision to Baylor. The Patriots used the No. 50 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $7,053,857 rookie contract that includes a $2,310,078 signing bonus.

During his four-year career at Baylor, Thornton had 143 receptions for 2,242 yards (15.7 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.

We will have more news on Thornton as it becomes available.