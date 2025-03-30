Penn State TE Tyler Warren Has Private Workouts With Six Teams

According to Tony Pauline, Penn State TE Tyler Warren declined to work out at Penn State’s pro day but will instead do private workouts for six teams.

That list includes:

Bears Chargers Colts Jets Rams Saints

Warren also had formal interviews with 12 teams at the Combine. It would not be surprising to see him take official visits with some of these teams in the next few weeks ahead of the draft at the end of April.

He’s vying to be the first tight end off the board and will almost certainly be a first-round pick.

Warren, 22, was a two-year starter at Penn State. He earned first-team All-Big 10, first-team All-American and won the John Mackey Award for the nation’s top tight end in 2024.

During his five-year college career, Warren recorded 153 catches for 1,839 yards and 19 touchdowns in 56 career games. He added 32 carries for 224 yards and six touchdowns and also threw for a touchdown.