Pete Carmichael Will Remain Saints’ Offensive Coordinator

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Pete Carmichael will remain the Saints’ offensive coordinator, even though the team interviewed several candidates for the job.

In the end, new Saints HC Dennis Allen opted for continuity at offensive coordinator, despite reports that Carmichael was unlikely to remain in the role.

Some of the candidates who interviewed for the Saints’ offensive coordinator job include Jay Gruden, Colts RBs Coach Scottie Montgomery, and Cowboys WR coach Robert Prince.

Carmichael, 50, began his coaching career back in 1994 at New Hampshire. His first NFL coaching experience came with the Browns in 2000 when he was hired as their TEs coach.

Carmichael worked for Washington and the Chargers before being hired by the Saints as their QBs coach in 2006. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator in 2009 and has remained in the post ever since.