Preseason Trade Block

Roster cuts are just around the corner, with the entire NFL paring down 90-man rosters to the final 53 on Tuesday, August 29. Every year, this deadline drives a flurry of trades as teams look to shore up weaknesses and fine-tune their depth charts. Not only are front offices and coaching staffs evaluating their own roster, they’re also looking around the league to see if anyone better might shake free.

We’ve already seen a couple of deals, with Arizona trading former top-ten pick Isaiah Simmons to the Giants for a seventh-round pick and shipping OT Josh Jones to the Texans. The new Cardinals regime was ready to move on from Simmons after a last-ditch attempt to see if he’d fit at safety and the Giants had a need at linebacker. Jones is another former high pick who the new staff evidently didn’t see as a fit.

Most of the trades we’ll see in the next week will be of this variety — but there are a couple of big names like a certain disgruntled Colts back who would qualify as potential blockbuster additions.

Here’s a look around the league, position by position, at who else could be on the trade block and available this coming week:

Quarterback

Right from the top Lance sticks out as a former No. 3 overall pick. We could honestly do a whole separate article on his situation and what happens next for San Francisco’s former quarterback of the future. For now, suffice it to say San Francisco will have a tricky time trading Lance for more than a late-round pick. He’s a major unknown, which cuts both ways. He hasn’t played enough to definitively say one way or another that he’s a bust — although some of his preseason work has been rough to watch — and it’s not hard to sell the case that he still has potential. But it’s tough to take on $10 million guaranteed over the next two years for a developmental project that needs reps and might not pan out.

San Francisco has talked up Allen as well, who is a career third-stringer. It’s unlikely he’d have much value but I list him here because the Bengals have had notable issues with their backups and Allen knows the system. He’d perhaps have value to Cincinnati as insurance in case QB Joe Burrow aggravates his calf injury.

The word out of Chicago is that UDFA QB Tyson Bagent could be in the mix for the backup job, which is as much of an indictment on Walker and Peterman as it is praise of Bagent. Still, both are experienced enough that other teams could have interest.

Corral is the clear third-stringer in Carolina now that they’ve spent the No. 1 pick on a quarterback. Like Lance, he’s a reclamation project who has been robbed of reps due to injury, but he’s at least cheaper financially even if he doesn’t come with the same pedigree.

The emergence of fourth-round QB Aidan O’Connell may make Hoyer expendable.

A team in need of a more proven backup might be intrigued by Rudolph but the fact that he remained unsigned until mid-May tells you the Steelers are the NFL team with the highest opinion of him.

Mills didn’t play well enough over his first two years for the Texans to give him the keys to the program and now he’s third on the depth chart behind No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud and veteran backup Case Keenum. Still, Mills was good enough to be intriguing as a potential high-level backup to another team.

Willis was written off by a lot of people after an awful rookie season but so far has held off second-round QB Will Levis for the primary backup job. Starting Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is in a contract year so I don’t think they’re itching to get rid of Willis anymore but then again perhaps they’d be willing to sell if they think this is a high point and not sustainable. It’s worth pointing out current GM Ran Carthon didn’t draft Willis, although HC Mike Vrabel presumably was part of the evaluation process.

Running Back

It’s important to point out that running back trades aren’t as common as other positions given how teams have devalued the position and how notable players are usually still available in free agency. If a team just needs depth, there are usually plenty of options.

Still, they can happen from time to time, particularly when talents like Taylor are available. That’s another complicated situation but there appears to be a real chance the Colts trade Taylor before roster cuts are due. His agent has permission to seek a trade and the relationship between the player and team might be irreparably broken at this point. The Colts could just be looking to take what they can get at this point, as long as it’s not pennies on the dollar.

Some of these other options are potentially on the wrong side of the bubble, like Vaughn who might be fourth on the depth chart at this point. He seems more likely to be a waiver claim than anything.

Edwards-Helaire has been getting a lot of work with the first team this preseason while other players are out with injury but his lack of a role last season and Kansas City’s decision to decline his fifth-year option are telling about his future. If the team keeps just three running backs and decides it can’t lose UDFA Deneric Prince, who has flashed this summer, Edwards-Helaire would be squeezed out.

Miami probably won’t have room for either Gaskin or Ahmed if they end up swinging a trade for Taylor, and they’re fourth and fifth on the current depth chart. College teammates at Washington as well, Gaskin is more reliable from down to down and built sturdier, while Ahmed is a thin-framed blazer.

It’s noteworthy how the Eagles carried Sermon on their roster all season in 2022 rather than risk him to the waiver wire. Still, he’s potentially behind Kenneth Gainwell, D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny and Boston Scott, so the math to keep him again in 2023 gets fuzzy.

Jets beat reporters have identified Carter as the player who could get bumped following the addition of RB Dalvin Cook. Fifth-round RB Israel Abanikanda should be safe and Carter hasn’t necessarily outplayed 2022 UDFA Zonovan Knight. Four running backs is a lot for teams, let alone five, so those dots are fairly easy to connect as they regard Carter’s status. He flashed as a rookie before taking a step back last year.

Baltimore signed Gordon as insurance with RB J.K. Dobbins’ holdout and RB Gus Edwards still having his reps limited after a 2021 ACL injury. But both Justice Hill and UDFA Keaton Mitchell have looked good enough as satellite backs to make Gordon expendable if Dobbins and Edwards are ready to roll.

Wide Receiver

Chicago made it a point to get a lot more dynamic at receiver in the past 12 months, burying Jones on the depth chart just a year after the Bears used a third-round pick on him. He also has been inconsistent as a returner, which makes his spot on the roster increasingly harder to justify. Teams don’t like to cut bait on high draft picks this soon but a trade would help the Bears save face.

Shakir is in just his second season but hasn’t taken a step forward to seize a role. Buffalo’s depth chart is crowded at receiver and former Cardinals second-rounder Andy Isabella has been one of the camp standouts. It’s hard to find room for him on the roster now, but if another team is eyeing Shakir, perhaps the Bills like the idea of keeping Isabella and banking a pick.

Schwartz is another former third-round pick who hasn’t found his groove and looks like a current roster longshot. He has legitimate Olympic-level speed which might compel another team to roll the dice though.

Arizona has already traded two picks from the 2020 class in Simmons and Jones, and it’s worth keeping an eye on Moore who was a second-round pick in 2021 now that there’s a new regime and coaching staff. So far this summer the diminutive Moore has been working only in the slot in three-receiver sets, with third-round WR Michael Wilson eclipsing him as a starter at outside receiver. If Arizona would rather put the bigger Zach Pascal in the slot and still have Greg Dortch to play the shifty role, perhaps they explore dealing Moore to a scheme that will be a better fit.

Dallas is deep at receiver with a few undrafted rookies who have shown out this summer. Fehoko is a big-bodied former mid-round pick with plus athleticism who could be the odd man out.

Miami signed Wilson to a solid deal before the opportunity to trade for WR Tyreek Hill fell in their laps and pushed Wilson into a bit role. His salary is an impediment to a trade but NFL teams value players who can start in three-wide sets and not be a massive liability, and Wilson fits that bill.

Bourne clashed with the coaching staff last year and could be buried on the depth chart again this year. It’s notable that the Patriots have so far been resistant to moving him but it’s always possible that changes.

And finally, it seems like the trade buzz around Renfrow has quieted down but it’s still notable how HC Josh McDaniels has shown a predilection for “his guys” — aka former Patriots. Maybe Renfrow looks better in 2023 but it’s worth remembering his struggles last year and the glut of slot receivers Las Vegas has on hand.

Tight End

A quick breakdown of Denver’s tight end hierarchy: Greg Dulcich is getting talked up as the matchup weapon but so far he’s split reps with Adam Trautman, who’s a better in-line blocker. Denver also signed blocking specialist Chris Manhertz. So where does that leave Okwuegbunam? Potentially on a different roster.

The Colts also have a ton of tight ends, perhaps more than available roster spots. Granson was a favorite of previous HC Frank Reich, so perhaps a reunion in Carolina would make sense.

Philadelphia has a couple of younger tight ends they like as developmental options in Tyree Jackson and Grant Calcaterra, which could make Arnold expendable. A team that needs a pure receiving tight end might be interested.

Hopkins is entering the final year of his contract in 2020. The Rams love playing the comp pick game but they could lock in a pick a year early if they get interest in Hopkins.

Tremble was a favorite of the previous coaching staff but it’s not clear how he stands with Reich, who loves incorporating tight ends into the offense and has a specific vision.

Houston has eight tight ends on the roster right now, so there’s a lot of competition for roster spots and roles behind locked-in starter Dalton Schultz. Jordan has the benefit of being a relatively recent draft pick but his spot doesn’t feel secure, especially with a new scheme coming in that puts more of a premium on tight ends who are adept blockers.

Offensive Tackle

Offensive line depth is at a premium, so it’s usually sparse pickings on the trade block. Cincinnati is the rare team with a lot of options, with Carman, Adeniji, D’Ante Smith and eventually La’el Collins. Carman is a former second-round pick who has failed to force his way into the lineup, whether at guard or tackle. He’s been outplayed by Adeniji, who also has guard-tackle versatility, but hasn’t played well enough to stop the Bengals from pursuing upgrades. The Bengals haven’t cut Collins yet which suggests he might remain in their plans despite coming off a torn ACL, and Smith appears to have beaten out Carman for the top backup tackle spot. So that leaves Carman and Adeniji as potential trade chips to other OL-needy teams.

Niang is a former third-round pick who didn’t grab a starting job, partially due to injury, and is now going into a contract year. He’s not a lock to make the team but as a former Day 2 pick, another team could be interested. Peart is in the exact same boat as a former 2020 third-rounder.

Becton is the big name here and there are a lot of moving parts. The Jets might be the most tackle-needy team in the league right now, so the dream scenario for them would be Becton becoming the answer on the right side of the line. But health is a major issue. His reps are still being managed as he comes back from a knee injury that has cost him all but one game in the past two seasons. At one point earlier in camp, several Jets beat reporters were convinced he’d be traded, so the sudden tone shift to Becton as a potential savior is eyebrow-raising, to say the least.

It seems like there would be a lot of obstacles to a Becton trade, from his health to the Jets’ willingness to ship out a tackle. But at this point, it still feels like nothing can be ruled out.

Interior Offensive Line

Options are a little better along the interior offensive line for teams looking for a boost. Harris was slated to be the Week 1 starter in 2022 but missed the whole season due to injury and ended up losing the job to Ethan Pocic. Cleveland drafted another center in sixth-rounder Luke Wypler, so Harris could be expendable as he enters a contract year.

Arizona has a lot of options along its interior offensive line. Neither Elflein nor Daley are better than replacement-level players at best but they do have the benefit of a decent amount of starting experience and position versatility. Daley was traded last preseason in fact.

Jaimes is a former mid-round pick currently on the roster bubble in Los Angeles. If another team had a solid draft grade on him, they might be inclined to flip a pick to take a look. He still has two years left on his rookie deal.

Larsen primarily plays center and the Commanders have two other players they like in that position, which makes him a potential cut or trade candidate.

While the Jets have issues at tackle, their depth on the interior is much better. They might not have room for Colon but he’s someone who could draw interest from other teams.

Cleveland is a former third-round pick who in an ideal world would be starting at left guard for the Ravens. Instead, he’s behind journeyman John Simpson and sixth-rounder Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu. Baltimore could try to cash out for a pick if they want to use the roster spot elsewhere.

Green is also a former third-round pick who Pittsburgh once saw as a potential starting center. He’s fallen out of favor enough that he’s been taking reps at fullback in an attempt to try and make himself as valuable as possible. But perhaps a fresh start would be good for him.

Defensive Tackle

Dallas will have some hard decisions to make on defense as the roster is strong from top to bottom. Teams looking for a pure space-eating nose might be interested in Bohanna, while Gallimore is more of a pass-rusher. Gallimore is also entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Street has flashed in the past when he’s been healthy but a loaded Eagles defensive line might not have room for him. Same for Smart with the Jets, though they’re a little more unsettled at defensive tackle than Philadelphia.

The Raiders will likely prioritize roster spots for younger players at defensive tackle, which could put Jenkins on the outs. He’s another nose tackle type and there are a few teams looking for help there.

Both Adams and Fehoko are good enough to be on an NFL roster somewhere if the Steelers end up not having room.

Edge Rusher

Chicago’s efforts to revamp their edge rushing group this offseason could mean curtains for Gipson, Robinson or both. Gipson has flashed this preseason and did record seven sacks in 2021. He’s entering the final year of his contract.

Buffalo is already relatively deep at defensive end and is expecting to get Von Miller back at some point, perhaps around midseason. Basham would draw more interest than Lawson with two years left on his rookie deal as a former second-round pick.

Washington is another team with a glut of defensive ends but the Commanders drafted two this year because nearly everyone else is on expiring contracts. That means one or more of Obada, Toohill or Smith-Williams could be available for a team looking for more rotational rusher help. Out of the bunch, my hunch would be Smith-Williams would be the least available, as he was who Washington tabbed to start when injuries hit last year. But Obada has a knack for making plays when he’s in the game.

We discussed the Cowboys’ depth at defensive tackle, they’ll also have some hard decisions to make at end. The first four spots are locked up and fourth-rounder Viliami Fehoko is probably the fifth. Keeping Fowler would mean keeping six edge rushers.

Malone was a third-round pick just last year but he’s already a questionable scheme fit under new DC Ryan Nielsen, who prioritizes size.

Chaisson is in the final year of his deal as a former first-round pick and just a bench player in Jacksonville. It might be time for both sides to part ways.

For my money, Huff is the best player on this list, and the Jets have depth to spare at defensive end right now. Huff is also in a contract year, so the Jets could try to look ahead instead of playing the comp pick game. However, pass rush depth for a Super Bowl contender is a valuable thing to have, so the Jets won’t give him up for cheap.

Detroit has seven defensive ends right now who have at one time or another been key players. Most teams keep four or five, so some hard decisions are coming. Harris and Okwara seem to be the most expendable as veterans on a roster that’s still skewing young right now. Both would be relatively affordable for an acquiring team as well.

Hollins has flashed as a role player in the past and might be on the outside looking in for the Packers.

Carolina is switching to a 3-4 which makes Gross-Matos a questionable scheme fit. He’s also been a virtual non-factor as a pass rusher so far, although he’s been a lot better against the run. The Panthers will be one of the teams looking to improve their edge rushing group during roster cuts.

Perkins and Jennings are former third-round picks who have yet to gain traction in New England. Their draft capital could earn them looks from other squads if they don’t make the Patriots roster.

The third defensive end for the Raiders behind Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones will be No. 7 overall pick Tyree Wilson and getting him reps will be a priority. Malcolm Koonce seems to have put some things together as a former third-round pick going into his third season. That leaves Willis as the No. 5 defensive end. He’s had moments as a rotational rusher which could make him more valuable to other teams.

Roche is another guy who’s fifth on the depth chart after his team’s other offseason additions. He hasn’t flashed as much as Willis but he is younger.

Winovich has already been traded once in his career so maybe there’s another deal to be had. He looks iffy for Houston’s roster at this point.

Linebacker

Linebackers are becoming a dime a dozen in the modern NFL aside from the truly special players, and those are rare. So teams with a need in this area will typically turn to free agency more than trades as there are cheap short-term fixes available.

Still, there are a few names to know. Smith was a fourth-round pick last year with outstanding athleticism who hasn’t been able to work his way into a role on the field and hasn’t seemed to inspire a lot of confidence from Carolina’s new coaching staff. He’s still only 22, though.

Kirksey is a veteran who could be pushed out as the Texans go young at linebacker. The same thing could happen in Minnesota with Hicks who’s probably the best player listed here, as the Vikings also have 2022 third-round LB Brian Asamoah and standout rookie UDFA LB Ivan Pace. A trade would also save salary for the Vikings, though that would work against them in finding a buyer.

Cornerback

The Colts traded CB Stephon Gilmore earlier this offseason because it made more sense to get what they could for a veteran still playing well enough to have value for another team while Indianapolis entered a rebuild. The same rationale should have applied to Moore, although there are a few differences. He was 28 while Gilmore is turning 33, which might have made the Colts more willing to keep him even as he entered a contract year. He’s due nearly $8 million which is a lot for another team to take on at this time of year, and plays primarily in the slot which is still valued less than outside corners. Those are major obstacles to a deal, assuming the Colts are even willing to trade him, but Moore can still play and quality cornerbacks will always be in demand for teams.

For example, the rest of the list of potential options is pretty uninspiring. Wright is a tall but wiry former third-rounder who could be on the wrong side of the bubble and has yet to really establish himself. The Giants have been working hard to find alternatives to Holmes as a nickel corner and he’s in a contract year. Robertson is another slot-only player due to his lack of size and also faces a lot of competition in Las Vegas. And the Saints have a collection of guys who were former mid-round picks competing for the last couple of spots in their cornerback room.

All of these guys would be cheaper than Moore, but teams would be getting what they paid for.

Safety

Safety is the final Cowboys position group where there are a lot of options competing for limited roster spots. Dallas really likes former UDFAs Markquese Bell and Juanyeh Thomas, perhaps enough to trade or cut Mukuamu.

Hawkins is a former starter for the Falcons but Atlanta has really improved its depth at safety this offseason. At best, Hawkins is the third safety behind Jessie Bates and Richie Grant, but seventh-rounder DeMarcco Hellams and Micah Abernathy, signed away from the Packers practice squad last season, have also flashed this preseason. Hawkins is also in a contract year.

The Giants added McCain as veteran insurance at safety this offseason but so far have been pleased with how young options like Jason Pinnock and Dane Belton have stepped up. Pinnock is the favorite to start alongside Xavier McKinney and Belton looks like he’ll have a role as the third guy. New York might rather keep younger options like Nick McCloud or seventh-rounder Gervarrius Owens over McCain, who also might prefer to look for a better role elsewhere.

Melinfonwu was a third-round pick in 2021 but hasn’t been able to carve out a role yet. The competition in Detroit’s secondary is much fiercer this year.

Compared to the rest of the Rams’ depth chart on defense, Fuller is one of the team’s most accomplished players. However, he’s entering a contract year and the Rams have a lot of young players they want to evaluate this year. They could be open to flipping him for a pick early if the plan is to let him walk and collect a compensatory pick in 2024.