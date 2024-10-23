Pro Football Hall Of Fame Trims List of Modern-Era Candidates To 50 Players

According to NFL.com, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has trimmed the list of modern-era candidates for the Class of 2025 down to 50 candidates.
Any of the following eligible players have played no later than the 2019 season. Eventually, the list will continue to be cut down until the 2025 class is announced at the NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans this February.
The list of 50 modern-era finalists includes:
- QB Eli Manning
- QB Steve McNair
- RB Shaun Alexander
- RB Tiki Barber
- RB Eddie George
- RB Marshawn Lynch
- RB Fred Taylor
- RB Ricky Watters
- WR Anquan Boldin
- WR Torry Holt
- WR Jimmy Smith
- WR Steve Smith Sr.
- WR Hines Ward
- WR Reggie Wayne
- TE Ben Coates
- TE Antonio Gates
- OT Willie Anderson
- OT Lomas Brown
- OG Ruben Brown
- OG Jahri Evans
- C Olin Kreutz
- OG Logan Mankins
- C Jeff Saturday
- OT Joe Staley
- OT Richmond Webb
- OT Erik Williams
- OG Steve Wisniewski
- OG Marshal Yanda
- DE/LB John Abraham
- DE Jared Allen
- DE Robert Mathis
- DT Haloti Ngata
- DE Simeon Rice
- DE Neil Smith
- DT Vince Wilfork
- DT Kevin Williams
- LB Cornelius Bennett
- LB London Fletcher
- LB James Harrison
- LB Luke Kuechly
- LB Terrell Suggs
- CB Eric Allen
- S Kam Chancellor
- S Rodney Harrison
- S Earl Thomas
- CB Troy Vincent
- S Darren Woodson
- K Gary Anderson
- KR/PR/RB Brian Mitchell
- K Adam Vinatieri
We will have more news on the Class of 2025 finalists and semi-finalists as the list continues to be trimmed down by the Hall of Fame selection committee.
