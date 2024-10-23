Pro Football Hall Of Fame Trims List of Modern-Era Candidates To 50 Players

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

According to NFL.com, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has trimmed the list of modern-era candidates for the Class of 2025 down to 50 candidates.

Hall of fame

Any of the following eligible players have played no later than the 2019 season. Eventually, the list will continue to be cut down until the 2025 class is announced at the NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans this February.

The list of 50 modern-era finalists includes:

  1. QB Eli Manning
  2. QB Steve McNair
  3. RB Shaun Alexander
  4. RB Tiki Barber
  5. RB Eddie George
  6. RB Marshawn Lynch
  7. RB Fred Taylor
  8. RB Ricky Watters
  9. WR Anquan Boldin
  10. WR Torry Holt
  11. WR Jimmy Smith
  12. WR Steve Smith Sr.
  13. WR Hines Ward
  14. WR Reggie Wayne
  15. TE Ben Coates
  16. TE Antonio Gates
  17. OT Willie Anderson
  18. OT Lomas Brown
  19. OG Ruben Brown
  20. OG Jahri Evans
  21. C Olin Kreutz
  22. OG Logan Mankins
  23. C Jeff Saturday
  24. OT Joe Staley
  25. OT Richmond Webb
  26. OT Erik Williams
  27. OG Steve Wisniewski
  28. OG Marshal Yanda
  29. DE/LB John Abraham
  30. DE Jared Allen
  31. DE Robert Mathis
  32. DT Haloti Ngata
  33. DE Simeon Rice
  34. DE Neil Smith
  35. DT Vince Wilfork
  36. DT Kevin Williams
  37. LB Cornelius Bennett
  38. LB London Fletcher
  39. LB James Harrison
  40. LB Luke Kuechly
  41. LB Terrell Suggs
  42. CB Eric Allen
  43. S Kam Chancellor
  44. S Rodney Harrison
  45. S Earl Thomas
  46. CB Troy Vincent
  47. S Darren Woodson
  48. K Gary Anderson
  49. KR/PR/RB Brian Mitchell
  50. K Adam Vinatieri

We will have more news on the Class of 2025 finalists and semi-finalists as the list continues to be trimmed down by the Hall of Fame selection committee.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply