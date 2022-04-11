Purdue DE George Karlaftis Had Top 30 Visit With Cardinals

According to Tom Pelissero, Purdue DE George Karlaftis had a top 30 visit with the Cardinals.

Arizona needs help at edge rusher and Karlaftis could be an option for them with the No. 23 pick in the first round.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Karlaftis, 21, was born and raised in Athens before moving to the United States and attending Purdue. He’s widely considered to be a first-round prospect in this year’s draft class and one of the best available edge defenders.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 18 overall player.

During his college career at Purdue, Karlaftis recorded 61 tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, four recoveries, a defensive touchdown and six pass deflections over the course of three seasons and 26 games played.