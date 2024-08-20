Raiders Activate LT Kolton Miller From PUP List

The Las Vegas Raiders have activated LT Kolton Miller from the PUP list, per the NFL transaction wire.

He has yet to practice so far during camp due to offseason shoulder surgery he’s been rehabbing.

Miller, 28, was taken with the No. 15 overall pick by the Raiders out of UCLA in 2018. He was entering the fourth year of a $13,519,480 rookie contract that included a $7,912,348 signing bonus when the Raiders signed him to a three-year, $54 million extension.

He’s due base salaries of $12.25 million in each of the final two years of the deal.

In 2023, Miller appeared in 13 games and made 11 starts for the Raiders at left tackle.