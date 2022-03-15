Raiders Agree To One-Year, $2.25M Deal With CB Darius Phillips

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Raiders have agreed to sign CB Darius Phillips to a one-year contract worth $2.25 million.
Phillips, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $2,720,000 contract.
Phillips became an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before quickly agreeing to a deal with the Raiders.
In 2021, Phillips has appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and recorded eight tackles, no interceptions, and two pass deflections.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!