Raiders Agree To One-Year, $2.25M Deal With CB Darius Phillips

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Raiders have agreed to sign CB Darius Phillips to a one-year contract worth $2.25 million.

Phillips, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $2,720,000 contract.

Phillips became an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before quickly agreeing to a deal with the Raiders.

In 2021, Phillips has appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and recorded eight tackles, no interceptions, and two pass deflections.