Raiders Sign LT Kolton Miller To Three-Year, $68.7M Extension

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders and LT Kolton Miller have agreed to a three-year extension that will pay Miller more than $18 million a season.

Fowler adds the deal includes $42.6 million guaranteed at signing and runs through 2025 because it also includes his fifth-year option.

Miller’s agency has already confirmed the news:

Congrats @kolton_miller on your contract extension with the @Raiders, now the 5th highest paid offensive tackle in the NFL ‼️‼️ #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/sXGpLmvDfT — Octagon Football (@OctagonFootball) March 30, 2021

Though the Raiders have shaken up their offensive line in a big way, they’ve made it clear they love Miller, and this deal is a very tangible representation of that.

Miller becomes the first member of the 2018 draft class to sign an extension. A decision on his fifth-year option was due by this May, and it obviously is being picked up.

Miller, 25, was taken with the No. 15 overall pick by the Raiders out of UCLA in 2018. He was entering the fourth year of a $13,519,480 rookie contract that included a $7,912,348 signing bonus.

The contract included a fifth-year option for the Raiders to pick up in 2021.

In 2020, Miller appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders and made 16 starts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 34 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.