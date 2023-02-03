Raiders Allowing Derek Carr To Speak With Teams That Agree To Compensation

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders have already granted QB Derek Carr permission to speak with teams that will agree to trade compensation.

Carr confirmed at the Pro Bowl Games on Thursday (per Stephen Holder) that he has not been granted permission to talk to other teams about a trade out of Las Vegas, so this would be a recent development.

Vic Tafur of The Athletic points out that no teams have currently agreed to trade compensation.

Earlier today, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said that a Carr-Saints connection was “buzzing a bit” at the Combine and New Orleans could be a potential suitor for the veteran quarterback.

Fowler adds that the Saints have first- and second-round picks from the Sean Payton deal to work with should they need them.

Beyond that, Dennis Allen coached Carr during his rookie year in Oakland. Nick Underhill mentioned some Carr buzz yesterday too.

At the Pro Bowl Games, Carr said that he has “no intention” of extending the February 15 trigger date when his 2023 base salary and $7.5 million of his 2024 salary become fully guaranteed.

This comes out to just over $40 million, which means it will serve as a de facto deadline for the Raiders to either get a trade agreement in place for Carr or release him outright.

Carr, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

In 2022, Carr appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 102 yards.