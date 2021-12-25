Raiders Announce Seven Roster Moves, Place S Johnathan Abram On IR

The Las Vegas Raiders announced seven roster moves ahead of game day, including placing S Johnathan Abram on injured reserve after he underwent season-ending surgery on his shoulder.

The team is also activating S Tyree Gillespie, CB Nate Hobbs, G Lester Cotton, DB Kavon Frazier, WR Tyron Johnson, and DT Damion Square.

Abram had not missed a snap for the Raiders this entire season. The good news is that he will be fully healthy next year.

Abram, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders out of Mississippi State back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $11,495,198 contract including a $6,380,144 signing bonus with the Raiders.

The Raiders will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Abram in 2022.

In 2021, Abram has appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and recorded 115 tackles, one interception, a fumble recovery, and four pass deflections.