Raiders Cut FB Sutton Smith

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have released FB Sutton Smith on Friday.

#Raiders roster moves:

-Sign free agent WR Jordan Veasy

-Released FB Sutton Smith — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) May 20, 2022

Smith, 25, was drafted in the sixth round out of Northern Illinois by the Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million rookie deal but was waived by the Steelers coming out of the preseason.

Smith spent time with the Steelers and Jaguars practice squads before signing a futures deal with the Seahawks. He joined the Saints ahead of the 2021 season but was eventually let go before catching on with the Raiders. Las Vegas signed him to a two-year deal back in December.

In 2021, Smith appeared in two games for the Raiders.