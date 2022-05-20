Raiders Cut FB Sutton Smith

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have released FB Sutton Smith on Friday.

Smith, 25, was drafted in the sixth round out of Northern Illinois by the Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million rookie deal but was waived by the Steelers coming out of the preseason. 

Smith spent time with the Steelers and Jaguars practice squads before signing a futures deal with the Seahawks. He joined the Saints ahead of the 2021 season but was eventually let go before catching on with the Raiders. Las Vegas signed him to a two-year deal back in December. 

In 2021, Smith appeared in two games for the Raiders.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply