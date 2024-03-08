Raiders Cut QB Brian Hoyer

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders released QB Brian Hoyer on Friday.

According to OverTheCap, releasing Hoyer creates $92,500 in cap space and $2,602,500 in dead money.

Hoyer, 38, originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2009. He spent three years in New England before bouncing around with a number of teams including the Steelers, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, and Bears.

Hoyer signed a two-year, $12 million contract that included $10 million guaranteed with the 49ers in 2017 but was cut loose in the first year of his deal. The Patriots signed him to a three-year deal shortly after but later released him.

From there, Hoyer signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Colts in 2019 but was released before the 2020 season. Hoyer returned to the Patriots on a two-year deal worth $4 million soon after. New England released him and he caught on with the Raiders on another two-year contract.

In 2023, Hoyer appeared in three games for the Raiders and started once, completing 54.8 percent of his passes for 231 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.