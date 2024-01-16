Raiders Have In-Person Interview With Kris Richard For HC Job

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders conducted an in-person interview with former Saints co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Kris Richard.

Vic Tafur reports Las Vegas also interviewed former Bills DC Leslie Frazier on Tuesday. Tafur notes Las Vegas has now fulfilled all NFL Rooney Rule requirements and can officially hire a head coach

Earlier this week, it was reported Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce was now considered the leading candidate for the team’s head coaching vacancy and has the support of several key players on the team. Pierce interviewed for the job on Monday.

Richard last interviewed for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator job in February of last year.

Richard, 44, began his coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2008 as a graduate assistant. He worked his way up to defensive in 2015 and spent three seasons in charge of the Seahawks’ defense before parting ways in 2017.

The Cowboys later hired Richard as their defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator. Richard’s contract with the Cowboys expired in 2019 and he later joined the Saints as their defensive backs coach. He was later promoted to co-defensive coordinator.