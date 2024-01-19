Raiders HC Antonio Pierce Not Retaining Interim OC Bo Hardegree

According to Ian Rapoport, Raiders HC Antonio Pierce will not be retaining interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree as part of his coaching staff.

Rapoport mentions that “most of the coaches” on the offensive side of the ball won’t be retained as part of Pierce’s staff in Las Vegas.

Mike Garafolo mentions that former Giants and Jaguars HC Tom Coughlin has been consulting for Pierce to help him fill out a coaching staff.

Hardegree, 39, began his coaching career at Duke as a grad assistant. He spent a few years at LSU before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Broncos as an offensive quality control coach.

Hardegree spent a lot of time with Adam Gase during his stints with the Bears, Dolphins and Jets. The Patriots hired him as an assistant in 2021 and he followed Josh McDaniels to the Raiders last year as their quarterbacks coach.

After the Raiders fired McDaniels midseason, Hardegree was promoted to interim offensive coordinator.

In 2023, Bo Hardegree’s offense for the Raiders finished No. 27 in total yards, No. 23 in total points, No. 30 in rushing yards and No. 23 in passing yards.