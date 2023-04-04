Raiders Hire Danny Amendola As Assistant Coach

The Las Vegas Raiders have hired former Patriots WR Danny Amendola as an assistant/returners coach, per Albert Breer.

Breer adds that Amendola will assist offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett with the team’s receivers.

Amendola officially retired from the NFL last year.

Amendola, 37, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech back in 2008. He spent over a year in Dallas before eventually signing on with the Eagles.

Amendola played a number of seasons for the Rams before the Patriots signed him to a five-year contract back in 2013. From there, the Dolphins signed him to a two-year, $12 million contract before being released in 2019.

The Lions signed Amendola to a contract and he returned to Detroit on another one-year deal before catching on with the Texans for the 2021 season.

Amendola appeared in 163 games throughout his 14 year career, hauling in 6,212 yards receiving on 617 receptions to go along with 24 touchdowns. He also added 99 yards rushing on 17 carries (5.8 YPC).