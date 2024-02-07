Raiders Hiring Former Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell As LB Coach

According to Mike Garafolo, the Raiders are hiring former Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell to their staff as the new LB coach.

That was the position he held before his stint in Jacksonville and he’d been drawing significant interest for that role from several teams, per Garafolo.

Caldwell, 51, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 1993. He played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Browns, Ravens, Cardinals, Eagles, Bears and Panthers.

Caldwell took his first coaching job with the Eagles in 2008 as a defensive quality control coach. From there, he worked for the Cardinals and Jets before the Buccaneers hired him as their inside linebackers coach in 2019.

From there, the Jaguars hired Caldwell as their defensive coordinator for the 2022 season. Jacksonville fired Caldwell after the 2023 season.

In 2023, the Jaguars defense ranked No. 22 in fewest yards allowed, No. 17 in fewest points allowed, No. 9 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 26 in fewest passing yards allowed.