Raiders Hiring Patriots WRs Coach Mick Lombardi As Offensive Coordinator

Adam Schefter reports that the Raiders have hired Patriots WRs coach Mick Lombardi as their offensive coordinator under new HC Josh McDaniels.

Beyond that, the Raiders also hired former Patriots offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo for the same job in Las Vegas.

Lombardi, 33, began his coaching career at Fordham as an assistant back in 2009. He spent two years in that role before becoming an assistant for the 49ers in 2013.

Lombardi worked his way up to offensive quality control coach before departing for a job with the Jets in 2017. He joined the Patriots a few years later and worked his way up to WRs coach.