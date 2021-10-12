Raiders Host 11 Players For Workouts & Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders hosted 10 players for workouts on Tuesday including S Bradley McDougald.

Wilson adds that Las Vegas also hosted CB Kevin Toliver for a visit.

The full list of players includes:

McDougald, 30, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas back in 2013. He was on and off of their practice squad during his rookie season before he waived in November of 2013 and later claimed off of waivers by the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers brought McDougald back on a second-round tender that cost them $2.5 million for the 2016 season. However, he departed in 2019 for a one-year contract with the Seahawks.

Seattle traded McDougald to the Jets last summer as part of the Jamal Adams trade. The Titans signed McDougald to a contract last month and he’s been on and off of their roster before being last month.

In 2021, McDougald has appeared in two games and recorded three tackles.

