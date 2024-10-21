Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell Slated To Miss 4-6 Weeks With Broken Thumb

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders are expecting QB Aidan O’Connell to miss the next four to six weeks with his broken thumb suffered in the loss to the Rams Sunday.

It’s a big blow for O’Connell who had just been named the starter. The timeline suggests there’s a strong probability he’ll be placed on injured reserve.

The Raiders have veteran QB Gardner Minshew and UDFA QB Carter Bradley currently on the roster.

O’Connell, 25, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was named second-team All-Big 10 in his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 135 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.84 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $509,380.

In 2024, O’Connell has appeared in four games for the Raiders and completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 455 yards to go with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Raiders quarterback situation as the news is available.