NFL Draft Rumors: Ashton Jeanty, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- When asked about the Broncos’ most important draft goals, Jeff Legwold of ESPN writes they need a better plan in the run game and an additional “pop” at wide receiver and tight end despite signing Evan Engram.
- Although Denver has been linked to running backs in Round 1, ESPN’s Matt Miller says the depth at the position in this year’s draft likely means Denver will wait until Day 2 for one like Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson or Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson.
- Miller, citing league sources, reports Denver might use their No. 20 overall pick on the defense and names South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori as someone to keep an eye on.
- Baylor WR Hal Presley took a visit with the Broncos. (Mike Garafolo)
Chargers
- ESPN’s Kris Rhim could see the Chargers using its No. 21 overall pick on the interior defensive line after losing DTs Morgan Fox and Poona Ford on the open market.
- Jordan Reid of ESPN, citing sources, reports GM Joe Hortiz and HC Jim Harbaugh are expected to continue emphasizing the defensive front, naming Michigan DT Kenneth Grant and Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams as two players to watch.
- One high-ranking NFC executive could see Hortiz focusing on the defensive line based on his time with the Ravens: “Knowing Joe and his days with the Ravens, they were always strong up the middle, so I think they’ll go best available defensive line.”
- Georgia LB Chaz Chambliss will take a visit with the Chargers. (Ryan Fowler)
Chiefs
- Adam Teicher of ESPN writes the Chiefs could “absolutely” still target an offensive tackle despite signing Jaylon Moore.
- ESPN’s Jordan Reid names Ohio State OT Josh Simmons as someone to keep an eye on if he falls to No. 31.
Raiders
- Although the Raiders drafting Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty at No. 6 overall seems like a “logical move,” ESPN’s Ryan McFadden writes to not be surprised by Las Vegas taking an offensive lineman or a cornerback.
- Jordan Reid of ESPN mentions that Jeanty and the Raiders have been “one of the most linked pairings” in this year’s draft. However, Reid has heard Las Vegas could target a cornerback and multiple sources have named Texas’ Jahdae Barron as an option if they trade down from No. 6.
- Iowa DT Yahya Black took a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Aaron Wilson)
