Raiders Hosting Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders For 30 Visit

According to Albert Breer, the Raiders will host Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders for a 30 visit on Monday.

Sanders has spent extensive time meeting and working out for the Browns, Giants and Titans, and also took a 30 visit with the Steelers. However, the Titans informed Sanders that they have canceled their upcoming private workout.

Sanders is expected to be a first-round pick this year, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll be a top-5 pick or possibly slide back into the mid to late portion of round one.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.