AFC Notes: Trey Smith, Draft Visits, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton said the team will be searching for a running back in the draft who can participate in all three phases.

“I think everyone is searching for that three-down back that doesn’t come off the field,’’ Paton said, via 9News. “A real good runner, a really talented runner, yet on third down he can create mismatches and he can pass protect.’’

The main priority this off-season is continuing to surround QB Bo Nix with talent so he’s put in the best position possible to succeed.