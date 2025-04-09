AFC Notes: Trey Smith, Draft Visits, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Check our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker for a complete list of visits for each team!
Broncos
Broncos GM George Paton said the team will be searching for a running back in the draft who can participate in all three phases.
“I think everyone is searching for that three-down back that doesn’t come off the field,’’ Paton said, via 9News. “A real good runner, a really talented runner, yet on third down he can create mismatches and he can pass protect.’’
The main priority this off-season is continuing to surround QB Bo Nix with talent so he’s put in the best position possible to succeed.
“I think we have to surround him with better players. Like we’ve done,’’ Paton said. “Just keep building. Obviously, he’s going to get a full offseason this year, where last year he was preparing for the Combine and all that stuff. So we’re hopeful he’ll take that next step, learning the offense more, learning his teammates more. Learning Denver more. That rookie year is crazy, especially for a quarterback. Everything that goes into it. He was a team captain. And so we think he’ll take that next step because he’ll have another year in the program.”
- The Broncos signed QB Sam Ehlinger to a one-year, $1,377,500 deal with $467,500 guaranteed, including a $167,500 signing bonus. The deal has a base salary of $1.17 million. (Over The Cap)
- Cal-Poly OLB Elijah Ponder has an official 30 visit with the Broncos. (Mike Klis)
- Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin says he will take a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Kay Adams)
- Colorado WR Will Sheppard met at length with Broncos HC Sean Payton following his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- The Broncos hosted Texas DT Vernon Broughton for a top-30 visit on Wednesday, per Mike Klis.
Chiefs
The Chiefs brought back G Trey Smith under the franchise tag and LB Nick Bolton to a three-year extension. Owner Clark Hunt said they are excited to retain both players.
“We’re delighted to have both of them with us in 2025 — and hopefully for a long time past this season,” Hunt said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic.
When appearing on the Up & Adams podcast, Smith said he loves living in Kansas City and plans to stay put.
“Ultimately, man, I can only focus on working out and training,” Smith said. “I love Kansas City, it’s my home, and I love the Chiefs. The fans in Kansas City are some of the best people I’ve ever been around. Ultimately, I would love to stay there. That’s my plan.”
Hunt mentioned they plan on working out a long-term deal for Smith.
“Our desire, and I believe Trey’s as well, is to work out a long-term deal,” Hunt said. “We want to get that done before the deadline.”
- Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin says he will take a 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Kay Adams)
- Arizona RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt has a visit with the Chiefs. (Justin Spears)
- Oklahoma State OT Dalton Cooper has a 30 visit scheduled with the Chiefs. (Tom Pelissero)
Raiders
- The Raiders signed TE Ian Thomas to a one-year, $1.52 million contract with $567,500 guaranteed, including a $167,500 signing bonus. The deal has a base salary of $1.255 million and Thomas can also earn up to $102,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)
- Las Vegas signed DT Leki Fotu to a one-year, $1.44 million contract with $567,500 guarantee, including a $167,500 signing bonus. The deal has a base salary of $1.17 million and Fotu can also earn up to $102,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)
- Raiders GM John Spytek said his son is pressuring him to draft Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty at No. 6 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft: “My son has made it no secret that if we don’t pick Ashton Jeanty at No. 6, that he’s walking out of the family and he’s gonna find somebody else… He basically told Mark Davis If my dad doesn’t take him, he’s doing a bad job.” (Ari Meirov)
- Alabama QB Jalen Milroe took an official 30 visit with the Raiders. (Tristen Kuhn)
- North Dakota State QB Cam Miller took an official 30 visit with the Raiders. (Justin Melo)
- Texas Tech OL Caleb Rogers has a 30 visit scheduled with the Raiders. (Ryan Fowler)
- Sacramento State OL Jackson Slater met extensively with the Raiders at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- UTSA CB Zah Frazier had a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Tristen Kuhn)
- Miami QB Cam Ward and Ohio State QB Will Howard are no longer taking 30 visits with the Raiders. (Kuhn)
