Raiders LB Blake Martinez Announces Retirement

The Las Vegas Raiders and LB Blake Martinez announced the veteran has decided to retire after seven seasons.

Congrats on your retirement, @big__blake50! And good luck on your new journey. ☠️ pic.twitter.com/GeNF5Ej3H6 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 10, 2022

Martinez had signed with the Raiders a few weeks ago and had been playing significant snaps for them. So this is yet another blow to a team that’s taken several this season.

Martinez, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He has played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Giants in 2020.

After tearing his ACL in 2021, Martinez agreed to a pay cut for the 2022 season that guaranteed the remainder of his deal. He was still released during final cutdowns, however.

The Raiders later signed Martinez to their practice squad before promoting him to the active roster in October.

For his career, Martinez appeared in 84 games over seven seasons for the Packers, Giants and Raiders. He recorded 700 total tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four forced fumbles, three recoveries, four interceptions and 22 pass deflections.