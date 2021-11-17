Raiders Make Four Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced a series of roster moves on Wednesday.

The full list includes:

Raiders designated S Roderic Teamer to return from injured reserve.

to return from injured reserve. Raiders signed LB Patrick Onwuasor to their active roster.

to their active roster. Raiders placed S Tyree Gillespie on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Raiders signed DL P.J. Johnson to their practice squad.

Here’s the Raiders updated practice squad:

This opens up a 21-day window for Teamer to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Teamer, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Tulane back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chargers and was able to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

The Colts signed Teamer to a futures contract this past January only to release him in May. He caught on with the Raiders and made their roster coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Teamer has played in three games for the Raiders and recorded seven total tackles.