Raiders Make Four Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders officially signed DT Ethan Westbrooks to their preseason roster, waived DB Shaun Crawford, activated LB Divine Deablo from the PUP list, while WR Trey Quinn reverted to injured reserve.

Westbrooks, 30, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of West Texas A&M back in 2014. He played out his rookie contract with the Rams before returning on an original-round tender for the 2017 season.

The Rams would later sign Westbrooks to a one-year, $1.3M contract extension during the 2017 season. He signed on with the Raiders in July of last year, but was released at the start of the season.

San Francisco just signed Westbrooks to a contract in February of last year but was cut loose after a couple of days.

In 2018, Westbrooks appeared in all 16 games for the Rams and recorded eight tackles, one sack, and a pass defense.