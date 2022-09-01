Raiders Make Three Practice Squad Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Thursday they have signed S J.R. Reed and OL Vitaliy Gurman to the practice squad.

They also released OT Bam Olaseni from the unit.

The Raiders practice squad now includes:

LB Curtis Bolton CB Isiah “Ike” Brown CB Bryce Cosby S Matthias Farley TE Cole Fotheringham QB Chase Garbers C Hroniss Grasu G Jordan Meredith WR Dillon Stoner DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa DE Zach VanValkenburg RB Austin Walter WR Isaiah Zuber OL Vitaliy Gurman DB J.R. Reed

Las Vegas has one open spot remaining on their practice squad.

Reed, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.295 million rookie contract with the Jaguars.

Before the start of the 2020 season, Reed was waived and ultimately signed with the Rams where he spent time on and off the active roster and practice squad. He managed to make the Rams’ active roster out of training camp in 2021 before once again being cut loose in October.

He was re-signed to the practice squad but was signed away by the Giants to their active roster. They declined to tender him an offer this offseason and he caught on with the Broncos. Denver cut him coming out of the preseason however.

In 2021, Reed appeared in one game for the Rams and eight games for the Giants, recording 13 total tackles.