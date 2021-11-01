Raiders Make Three Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they’ve activated LB Javin White from injured reserve and activated S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the practice squad injured list.

The Raiders also released DB Tony Brown from the practice squad.

Aaron Wilson reports that the Raiders are waiving White and plan to re-sign him to their practice squad should he clear waivers.

Clinton-Dix, 28, was taken with the No. 21 overall pick by the Packers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,338,501 contract when the Packers picked up his fifth-year option.

Green Bay later traded Clinton-Dix to Washington in 2018 for a fourth-round pick. He wound up signing a one-year contract with the Bears in 2019.

The Cowboys opted to sign Clinton-Dix to a one-year, $4 million deal with $2.5 million fully guaranteed last year only to release him at the start of the season. He ultimately sat out the season.

Clinton-Dix caught on briefly with the 49ers during training camp but was cut coming out of the preseason. He eventually signed on to the Raiders’ practice squad.

For his career, Clinton-Dix has appeared in 97 games for the Packers, Washington, Bears and Raiders and has recorded 517 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 16 interceptions, a defensive touchdown, four forced fumbles, four recoveries and 33 passes defended over the course of six seasons.

White, 24, wound up going undrafted out of UNLV back in April. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Raiders but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Raiders did, however, re-sign White to their practice squad soon after before adding him to their active roster.

In 2021, White has appeared in four games for the Raiders and recorded three tackles.

During his college career at UNLV, White recorded 199 tackles, 3.5 sacks, nine interceptions, six forced fumbles, a recovery, a defensive touchdown and 15 passes defended over the course of four seasons 38 games.