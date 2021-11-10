Raiders Make Three Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have signed WR Jeff Badet to their practice squad, placed DT Darius Philon on the injured reserve, and signed DT Kendal Vickers from the practice squad to the active roster.

We have placed DT Darius Philon on Reserve/Injured list. We have signed DT Kendal Vickers to the active roster. We have signed WR Jeff Badet to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/X6LFuGQde3 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 10, 2021

Philon, 27, was drafted by the Chargers in the sixth round in 2015 out of Arkansas. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,400,588 rookie contract with the Chargers that included $120,588 fully guaranteed.

The Cardinals signed him to a two-year, $10 million contract in 2019 only to release him before the start of the regular season. The Raiders signed him in March.

In 2021, Philon has appeared in six games and recorded 11 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and two forced fumbles. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 78 overall interior defender out of 124 qualifiers.

Badet, 26, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent after the 2018 draft. He spent the entire 2018 season on the Vikings’ practice squad and returned to Minnesota on a futures contract in 2019.

The Vikings waived Badet coming out of the preseason and he later signed on to Washington’s practice squad. Badet spent most of the next two seasons on Washington’s practice squad before the team released him in May.

The Falcons signed him to a one-year deal back in June but cut him loose a couple of months later.

In 2020, Badet appeared in three games for Washington. He is yet to record a reception in the NFL.