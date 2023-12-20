Raiders Make Three Roster Moves For Week 16

The Las Vegas Raiders officially waived DT Nesta Jade Silvera on Wednesday and released CB Troy Pride from their practice squad.

The Raiders also signed DT Marquan McCall to their practice squad.

Pride, 25, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. The Panthers selected him with the No. 113 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pride was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,075,339 rookie contract that included a $780,339 signing bonus when the Panthers waived him. He later re-signed Carolina but missed the entire 2021 season due to injury.

From there, Pride signed a future contract with the Saints before eventually catching on with the Raiders.

In 2020, Pride appeared in 14 games for the Panthers and recorded 42 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions, and two pass deflections.