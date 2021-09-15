Raiders Officially Place DT Gerald McCoy On IR, Sign S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix To PS

The Las Vegas Raiders officially placed DT Gerald McCoy on injured reserve Wednesday and signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to their practice squad.

The Raiders also released DB Madre Harper from their practice squad.

Here’s the Raiders updated practice squad:

McCoy, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2010. He was in the fifth year of his seven-year, $95.2 million contract and set to make a base salary of $13 million in 2019 when the Buccaneers released him in 2019.

The Panthers later signed McCoy to a one-year deal worth around $8.5 million for the 2019 season. From there, he agreed to a three-year deal with the Cowboys believed to be worth about $20 million last year before being released with an injury waiver during training camp.

McCoy caught on with the Raiders for 2021.

In 2019, McCoy appeared in all 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 37 tackles, five sacks and two pass defenses.

Clinton-Dix, 28, was taken with the No. 21 overall pick by the Packers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,338,501 contract when the Packers picked up his fifth-year option.

Green Bay later traded Clinton-Dix to Washington in 2018 for a fourth-round pick. He wound up signing a one-year contract with the Bears in 2019.

The Cowboys opted to sign Clinton-Dix to a one-year, $4 million deal with $2.5 million fully guaranteed last year only to release him at the start of the season. He ultimately sat out the season.

Clinton-Dix caught on briefly with the 49ers during training camp but was cut coming out of the preseason.

For his career, Clinton-Dix has appeared in 96 games for the Packers, Washington and the Bears and recorded 517 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 16 interceptions, a defensive touchdown, four forced fumbles, four recoveries and 33 passes defended over the course of six seasons.