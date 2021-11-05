Raiders Pick Up $1.06M Of Cap Room By Reworking RB Jalen Richard’s Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders restructured the contract of RB Jalen Richard to create $1.06 million in cap room.

NFL teams have been reworking contracts this year to give themselves some more operating room with cap space so tight this year.

Richard, 28, signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1,620,000 contract through 2018.

The Raiders tendered him a contract as a restricted free agent in 2019 and re-signed him to a two-year, $7 million contract in February of last year. He’s in the final year of his contract.

In 2021, Richard has appeared in three games for the Raiders and rushed for 8 yards on 5 carries to go along with 5 receptions for 24 yards receiving and no touchdowns.