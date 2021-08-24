Raiders Place LB Darron Lee On IR, Waive Two

The Raiders announced they have placed LB Darron Lee on injured reserve.

Las Vegas has also waived WR Marcell Ateman and DT Darius Stills (the latter with an injury designation) to trim the roster down to 80 players.

Lee, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10.221 million contract when the Jets declined his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

From there, the Jets traded Lee to the Chiefs for a sixth-round pick. He eventually signed on to the Bills’ practice squad late last season.

In 2019, Lee appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 29 tackles and no sacks or interceptions.