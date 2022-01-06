Raiders Place LB Marquel Lee On COVID-19 List

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Thursday that they have placed LB Marquel Lee on the COVID-19 list.

We have placed LB Marquel Lee on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Lee, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2017 out of Wake Forest. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.65 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season when the Raiders released him coming out of training camp.

Lee sat out the 2020 season before landing with the Bills on a one-year deal this offseason but was cut loose. He re-signed with the Raiders in September.

In 2021, Lee has appeared in 11 games and recorded nine tackles and no sacks.