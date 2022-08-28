Raiders Placing OT Brandon Parker On IR

According to Vinny Bonsignore, the Raiders are placing OT Brandon Parker on injured reserve, meaning he will miss the entire 2022 season.

You can expect the team to fill his spot with another player as they trim their roster down to 53 players.

Parker, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Raiders.

Parker was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career, eventually opting to re-sign with Las Vegas.

In 2021, Parker appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders, making 13 starts for them.

We will have more news on Parker when it becomes available.