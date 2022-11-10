Raiders Placing TE Darren Waller On Injured Reserve

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders are placing TE Darren Waller on injured reserve which will knock him out for a minimum of four games.

Schefter says Waller aggravated the hamstring injury he’s been dealing with and the team thinks this extended break will allow him to finally address it.

This hamstring has been an issue all the way back in training camp. It’s worth noting, however, that the Raiders rebuffed trade interest from the Packers at the deadline because they viewed Waller as too valuable to trade.

Waller, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.39 million rookie contract when Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018 and later locked him up to a three-year extension worth around $9 million per year.

He was set to make base salaries of $6.25 million in each of the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract extension with the Raiders a few months ago.

In 2022, Waller has appeared in five games for the Raiders and caught 16 passes for 175 yards receiving and one touchdown.